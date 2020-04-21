Company Kitchen in Lenexa, Sysco Kansas City volunteer support for meal donations; Shawnee Mission students honored by Princeton Prize committee

Company Kitchen in Lenexa, Sysco Kansas City volunteer support for meal donations

Sysco Kansas City recently donated 675 cases of fresh food along with the help of Company Kitchen employees, who are donating their time putting the meals together at Company Kitchen’s headquarters in Lenexa.

The collaboration is one piece of a bigger effort in which Sysco, Cerner and other agencies have partnered with Veterans Community Project to provide food for people who are food insecure, especially the community’s homeless population. Veterans Community Project is leading logistics, sourcing and delivering about 1,000 meals a day to those in need.

Shawnee Mission students honored by Princeton Prize committee

Three Shawnee Mission students were honored by the Greater Kansas City Committee for the Princeton Prize in Race Relations with a Certificate of Accomplishment for their efforts to improve the climate at their schools. The honor recognizes and rewards high school students who through their volunteer activities, have undertaken significant efforts to advance racial equity and understanding in their schools and communities. Honorees include:

Samantha Morinville, sophomore at SM North

Naudia Thurman, sophomore at SM Northwest

Holly Jackson, senior at SM West

Community Blood Center asking for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood plasma

The Community Blood Center is asking for people recovering from COVID-19 to donate blood plasma in an effort to treat others with advanced illness with a treatment called convalescent plasma, according to a CBC of Greater Kansas City press release.

Through a blood transfusion, convalescent plasma uses the antibodies in the donor’s plasma to rid the patient of COVID-19 more quickly and decrease the need for ICU beds and ventilator. The goal is to increase the supply of convalescent plasma nationwide by collecting from COVID-19 recovery patients. To learn more about how the process works, or to become a convalescent plasma donor, visit this website.