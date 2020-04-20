Updates from Johnson County Community College: Digital Earth Days 2020 starts today!

Johnson County Community College dedicates time and resources to a variety of sustainability initiatives throughout the year. The JCCC Center for Sustainability is key to this mission. In addition to ensuring our campus is as environmentally responsible as possible, they also host educational events throughout the year for students and the community.

Digital Earth Days 2020

The campus closure isn’t going to rain on one of our favorite spring events – all Earth Days activities will take place online! From family activities to ways to get outside and stay active, Digital Earth Days 2020 has something for everyone.

Your cell phone is all you need in order to participate. Snap photos during each adventure and share your discoveries to social media using #EarthDays2020 and #ThisIsJCCC. Don’t forget to tag the JCCC Center for Sustainability on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook!

Garden Challenge

Spring is a great time to explore gardening as a new hobby! Did you know a tomato grown on your back porch requires less energy than one that was bought at the grocery store? A diet rich in plants can even help reduce your carbon footprint! We challenge you to plant some veggies this week and share your garden on social media.

Butterfly and Climate Challenge

Download the Seek app to help identify plants in your neighborhood that butterfly and bee populations rely on for food. Your observations could help scientists as they monitor changing patterns in local wildlife!

Energy Challenge

Check out JCCC’s solar production dashboards to learn about renewable energy efforts on campus. As you walk around your neighborhood this week, look for examples of solar energy. Document your findings on social media to share how your neighborhood is embracing energy efficiency!

Other Events to “Attend”

Turning Careers into Callings with Sustainability – Monday, April 20, 2 p.m. Join this free virtual conference to interact with panelists and learn more about what it means to have a career in sustainability.

– Monday, April 20, 2 p.m. Trivia Night – Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m. Join Center for Sustainability staff in an environmentally-themed Kahoot Trivia Night via Zoom. Bring the whole family – questions will be geared toward all ages!

– Wednesday, April 22, 7 p.m. Movie Watch Party: ‘Big Miracle’ – Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. Download the Netflix Party extension via Chrome and gather the entire family for Big Miracle, a PG-rated film inspired by the true story of an unusual animal rescue.

– Friday, April 24, 7 p.m.

A Lasting Impact

We hope students and community members of all ages enjoy Digital Earth Days 2020. Hopefully we all learn more ways to have a positive impact on the environment from our own backyards!