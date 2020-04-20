Shawnee Mission files appeal challenging Department of Labor ruling that negated 3-year unilateral contract

The Shawnee Mission School District is appealing the Kansas Department of Labor’s February ruling that the board of education engaged in a prohibited practice when it attempted to adopt a three-year unilateral contract, thus denying teachers their right to negotiate for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

In an appeal filed in Johnson County District Court last month, Greg Goheen, the outside attorney who represented the district in the final stages of the negotiations process, and district General Counsel Rachel England argue the Department of Labor acted beyond its jurisdiction and improperly interpreted relevant law when it rendered its decision.

The Department of Labor’s decision in response to an emergency complaint filed by the Kansas National Education Association-Shawnee Mission came on February 14, two weeks after the board voted 6-1 to adopt a three-year unilateral contract. The vote on the unilateral contract came two days after the district walked away from the final possible negotiating session in the state-mandated process for teacher contracts.

In its ruling, the Department of Labor pointed to comments made by members of the board of education about their decision to support the three-year unilateral contract which seemed to indicate a desire to avoid the negotiations process for coming years so the district could focus on its strategic planning process as evidence the board had violated the tenets of the professional negotiations act.

“Missing is any explanation as to why successful execution of the ‘strategic plan’ cannot include subsequent annual contract negotiations,” wrote Department of Labor Office of Legal Service attorney Justin Whitten. “The comments of the school board members show they considered the contract negotiations an impediment to more important efforts.”

In the district’s appeal, Goheen and England take issue with the Department of Labor’s interpretation of the board members’ comments, saying they did not constitute evidence of willful bad faith conduct.

“KDOL errored by improperly relying upon statements of individual board members which don’t support the conclusion but also violates the rights of those individual board members under the first amendment,” they write.

The board’s move to adopt the unilateral contract had caused significant fallout among teachers, who said they didn’t understand the rationale and felt betrayed by board members they had supported. But in the days following the KDOL decision, both teachers and administrators made efforts to patch things up and heal damaged relationships.

On February 29, Board of Education President Heather Ousley participated in a question and answer session organized by Education First Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Post, and provided some insight into the thinking behind attempting to lock in a three-year contract. With the certainty provided by having personnel costs set through 2022, the district hoped to be able to issue new bonds for capital costs. With the proceeds from the bond issue, the district would be able to move some custodial expenses out of the operating budget and into the capital budget, thus freeing up dollars to hire the teaching staff needed to reduce secondary instructors’ class load from six sections per day to the more standard five.

The parties jointly agreed on a one-year contract for the 2020-21 school year that was ratified by the teachers union and approved by the board of education in mid March.

NEA-Shawnee Mission President Linda Sieck said that while she respects the board’s decision to appeal, the union believes the Department of Labor’s decision was correct.

“We would like to move forward and focus on negotiations for the 2020-21 school year,” Sieck wrote.