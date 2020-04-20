Shawnee Mission East chemistry teacher receives KU Wolfe Teaching Excellence award

Shawnee Mission East High School chemistry teacher Steven Appier didn’t set out to become a teacher — as a substitute teacher, he took over a position while he was taking a break from graduate school. Now, he’s receiving an award for his continued impact on students.

Appier received a 2020 Wolfe Teaching Excellence award — which honors high school teachers who “encouraged and positively influenced” students — from the University of Kansas. The 25-year Shawnee Mission School District veteran said while the award came as a surprise, it illustrates what he feels is the most rewarding part of teaching: making a difference in a student’s life.

“When a student comes back to you and says you made a difference, I’m doing this because of you or this happened as a result of something that you said to me or something that you did for me — to recognize that you’ve had an impact on someone’s life like that, it’s hard to beat,” Appier said.

KU seniors from any department can nominate a high school teacher with an essay on how that teacher influenced their education, both in high school and beyond, to the Wolfe Teaching Excellence Award Committee. Eleanor Stewart-Jones, a KU senior from Mission majoring in chemistry, said nominating Appier was an easy decision to make.

Stewart-Jones said Appier’s Advanced Placement Chemistry 2 class was the first class that truly challenged her, and gave her the study skills and grit she needed to major in chemistry at KU. She’s won multiple research and university awards, and will head to Yale University to pursue a PhD in inorganic chemistry after KU, she said.

But Stewart-Jones said she’s not the only one of Appier’s students to thrive post-high school, which is why three peers provided Stewart-Jones with anecdotes for her nomination essay.

“My experience with Mr. Appier is not unique,” Stewart-Jones said. “He has had a huge number of students go on to be very successful in the sciences.”

The Wolfe Teaching Excellence comes with a $3,000 award to Appier and a $1,000 award to SM East. Awardees are typically recognized at the School of Education’s commencement ceremony, but commencement has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Appier will be recognized at a later date, once graduation plans are finalized.