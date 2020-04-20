Capitol Update: Rep. Xu cautions against lifting shelter-in-place orders too soon

Each week, we provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol. Rep. Rui Xu, Rep. Cindy Holscher, and Sen. Jim Denning are scheduled to send updates this week. (Rep. Holscher and Sen. Denning did not respond to our invitation to submit a column).

Below is the submission from Rep. Xu, a Democrat representing the 25th district.

In the last few days, there has been a large partisan movement to “re-open the economy” after several weeks of quarantining due to COVID-19. Between 40+ Kansas Republican representatives sending the Governor a letter asking for her economic plan to a series of protests happening across the country, there is a concerted effort to pressure governments into ending shelter-in-place orders to get the economy running again.

First off, Governor Kelly has reiterated that this is something that she and her team have been thinking about since Day 1. However, any opening of the economy that is not first preceded by having enough tests to understand the spread of the disease is simply reckless.

We all want to see our family and friends again, but the harm done to our economy will only be exacerbated if we open now, rather than if we take a modest and measured public health approach.

Secondly, even when we do open the economy, it will likely be in several different phases in order to keep infection rates low. The last thing any of us want is for the last month of isolation to have been in vain because we opened too quickly, with too few restrictions.

Even still, it is likely that we’ll see some sort of spike in the future, whether it is from people gathering again or just from seasonality when winter hits.

Finally, I do think it’s a good idea to think about the future of our economy right now. As a millenial (I just turned 31), this is now likely to be the fourth major recession of my lifetime.

We need to take a deep look at our system and determine whether A) these destructive recessions are avoidable, whether through oversight or some other method or B) If they’re not avoidable, then what can we do to make these inevitable recessions more palatable?

Throughout the last few weeks, we’ve seen just how vulnerable our small business owners, our renters, and our workers are. We’ve seen how undervalued our essential workers are; how the ones that our economy depends the most upon are frequently some of the least compensated. We’ve seen, once again, how many improvements we need to make to our health care system, specifically for people of color.

Yes, there are many short-term considerations that the Governor will need to think about this year and for the legislature to think about next year, but this is also an opportunity to take a look at the grand scheme of things and decide what’s really important for the future.

Government, business, workers, and all citizens in the economy now have the chance to recognize the benefits of peoples’ labor, to close up the holes in the supply chain that have prevented us from testing, to build a health care system that works for everyone, and to aid our small businesses in substantive ways that don’t put them out at each recession.

To me, that’s what real economic recovery looks like.