Your Community: Kanopy extends credit-free streaming collection

Great news for Johnson County Library card holders: access to Kanopy’s credit-free collection has now been extended through May 31. Kanopy is a video streaming service that provides instant access to thousands of critically acclaimed movies, documentaries and kids favorites. You’ll enjoy titles from studios like A24, The Criterion Collection, PBS and more to bring you access to thoughtful entertainment. The credit-free viewing collection is a result of Kanopy working with studios and other rights holders to offer a selection of films that will not count against the monthly 10-credit limit. The titles may change, but a credit-free collection will be offered through the end of May.

In addition to the credit-free collection, users still receive 10 play credits each month to stream up to 10 titles, plus enjoy unlimited streaming from Kanopy Kids. Kanopy also offers access to select series like The Great Courses, which offers in-depth, college-level courses on hundreds of subjects, taught by expert professors. Each play credit allows 3 days (72 hours) of unlimited streaming for selected titles.

Making this service even more appealing, you can stream Kanopy on any of your favorite devices. Kanopy is accessible via mobile and tablet apps for Apple and Android. You can also access Kanopy on your computer and video streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV.

Setting up an account with Kanopy is easy, simply visit the Kanopy page and start streaming today.

