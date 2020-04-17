Your Home: Facebook Live event today at 4:45pm!

I am very excited to host our Facebook Live Q&A today on our Taylor-Made Team FB page. As a team, we have been asked so many questions lately about the real estate market, Covid-19, and home values. Therefore, we felt it was time to host a live event where the community can ask questions in real-time concerning all home-related topics. We have prepared a list of FAQ’s to start the conversation and will then welcome your questions LIVE!

Please go to our TMT FB page and mark that you are going to the event. You will then be prompted to submit your questions. By submitting your questions ahead of time, we will have time to prepare a thoughtful answer. If you don’t know your question now, no worries. You can submit your questions during the live event and I will do my best to answer it then. To ensure that we have time for your question, I would encourage you to submit it ahead of time. You may also email our Director of Operations, Kyla Cauthon, with your questions to kyla@taylormadekc.com.

Here are just a few of the topics we will cover today:

Should I buy or sell a home right now?

How is Covid-19 affecting home prices?

Wouldn’t it be better to wait until after the stay-at-home order is lifted before I list my home for sale?

How can I shop for a home without risking my health?

And many more….

I look forward to seeing you this afternoon from 4:45pm-5:15pm!