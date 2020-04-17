The Market at Meadowbrook opens during COVID-19, Verbena opening date to be determined

Although the novel coronavirus poses issues for small businesses, one Prairie Village restaurant opened during the global pandemic.

Patrick and Joanne Quillec last week announced The Market at Meadowbrook had opened under soft opening practices. The Market is providing grab-and-go and curbside pick-up services in an effort to take precautions during COVID-19, according to the announcement.

“While this day is very different from what we imagined it would be, in light of the current COVID-19 situation, we feel we can be a resource to the neighborhood and our valued customers,” the Quillecs said in the announcement.

Tiffany Cross, manager at The Market, said various safety measures are being taken: Staff members use face masks, wear and change gloves, and sanitize all areas of the restaurant. In addition to the grab-and-go and curbside pick-up services, The Market is limiting the number of customers that can enter and has social distancing markers in place for those who need to wait outside, she said.

Customers who feel comfortable can enter The Market and order in-person, but those who wish to keep their contact to a minimum can call (913) 329-8000 to place an order.

Menu items change daily or sometimes sell out, so for those calling in, a cashier will talk through daily options. Cross said The Market’s current message is that it’s “here to serve the community.”

“This is a challenging time for everyone and we want to do our best to support the area residents with quick, delicious options for food that they don’t have to cook,” Cross said. “We are also proud to be keeping members of the hospitality community working, and we actually hope to hire a few more people.”

The Market — which is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. — is waiting another week or two to begin serving its made-to-order menu of breakfast items, salads, wraps and sandwiches, Cross said. Currently, the grab and go pastry cases are fully stocked, daily, by both Chef de Cuisine Joy Boyles and pastry chef Ashley Miller, she said.

Coffee and espresso, alcoholic beverages, cheese and bread delivered daily from Wheatfields Bakery in Lawrence, Kan., are also all available. The fresh bread is available after 11 a.m.

The opening for Verbena, the sister restaurant to The Market, was originally set for early April and is currently delayed. To keep up with an opening date, sign up for the email list at www.verbenakc.com.