Local runner Katrina Scott raising funds in memory of Leawood resident; Rainy weather delays Nieman Road construction and closures in downtown Shawnee

Local runner Katrina Scott raising funds in memory of Leawood resident
While the Boston Marathon is postponed this year from April 20 to Sept. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local marathon runner Katrina Scott is continuing her training and fundraising in memory of Garrett Henson, a former Leawood resident who died unexpectedly five years ago from drug addiction.
Scott is friends with Henson’s father, Gary Henson, and hopes to help others suffering from addiction by raising funds for Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States. To date, Katrina has raised nearly $200,000 for Shatterproof through her peer to peer fundraising campaigns on GoFundMe and Shatterproof.org, according to the organization.
Rainy weather delays Nieman Road construction and downtown Shawnee closures
The rainy weather forecast is delaying an upcoming road closure for continued construction on Nieman Road in downtown Shawnee.
City staff Thursday reported that crews will be installing a mid-block crossing between 55th and 57th streets. This work will require closing a section of Nieman Road. From Saturday, April 18 until Wednesday, April 22 the contractor will close Nieman Road to through traffic between 55th and 57th streets. More information is available on the city’s website.
Health Partnership Clinic begins offering telemedicine appointments for SMSD families
The Health Partnership Clinic — which serves Shawnee Mission School District families through its clinic at Merriam Park Elementary — is now offering telemedicine appointments for new and existing patients of all ages.
The clinic itself, however, is currently closed, according to a district announcement.
Telemedicine appointments are done via phone or an app downloaded to one’s devices. Appointments are available during regular clinic hours Monday through Friday, and can be scheduled by calling (913) 648-2266. Below are the types of appoints that can be conducted via telemedicine:
-
Acute needs such as allergies, skin concerns, infections or cold symptoms
-
Chronic needs such as diabetes and hypertension
-
Behavioral needs such as substance abuse service
-
Medication refills and new prescriptions
-
Lab, diagnostic imaging orders, referrals and follow-ups on results
Patients will be billed just as they are for regular visits, and telemedicine visits with HPC are eligible for the sliding fee discount program.