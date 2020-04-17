Local runner Katrina Scott raising funds in memory of Leawood resident; Rainy weather delays Nieman Road construction and closures in downtown Shawnee

Local runner Katrina Scott raising funds in memory of Leawood resident

While the Boston Marathon is postponed this year from April 20 to Sept. 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local marathon runner Katrina Scott is continuing her training and fundraising in memory of Garrett Henson, a former Leawood resident who died unexpectedly five years ago from drug addiction.

Scott is friends with Henson’s father, Gary Henson, and hopes to help others suffering from addiction by raising funds for Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in the United States. To date, Katrina has raised nearly $200,000 for Shatterproof through her peer to peer fundraising campaigns on GoFundMe and Shatterproof.org, according to the organization.

Rainy weather delays Nieman Road construction and downtown Shawnee closures

The rainy weather forecast is delaying an upcoming road closure for continued construction on Nieman Road in downtown Shawnee.

City staff Thursday reported that crews will be installing a mid-block crossing between 55th and 57th streets. This work will require closing a section of Nieman Road. From Saturday, April 18 until Wednesday, April 22 the contractor will close Nieman Road to through traffic between 55th and 57th streets. More information is available on the city’s website.