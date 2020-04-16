Overland Park police investigate report of early morning gunfire at Grant 79 Apartment Homes

Overland Park police say shots were fired during a disturbance in the Grant 79 Apartment Homes early Thursday morning.

Officer John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department confirms officers were dispatched to an address in the 9200 block of West 79th Street just after midnight on reports of an armed disturbance.

“We received several calls that shots were fired,” Lacy said.

Recorded radio traffic indicates a victim told a witness that he had been shoved by a suspect who then fired shots at him. The witness called the police, and the victim reportedly went inside an apartment.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were staged nearby but were told to cancel after officers determined no one had been injured.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of a K-9 unit, but did not find evidence of shots being fired. However, Lacy says a neighbor confirmed to officers that there was gunfire.

“The people we made contact with were not cooperative, and there were conflicting stories,” Lacy said. “We did return back to the residence later that night regarding a verbal disturbance which the neighbor heard from downstairs.”

Lacy said the people inside that apartment continued to be uncooperative with officers.