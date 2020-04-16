Metro area health leaders issue recommendation that stay-at-home orders remain in place through May 15

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

Public health officials representing Johnson and Wyandotte Counties joined Kansas City, Mo.’s health department director Wednesday evening in a statement recommending that stay-at-home orders affecting the metro area remain in place through May 15.

“We recognize our metro residents are making tremendous sacrifices and are concerned about their jobs, their businesses and their families,” said Joseph LeMaster, MD, MPH, public health officer for Johnson County. “We are constantly looking at data to determine how we balance public health with economic concerns.”

The recommendation came hours after Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced she was extending the statewide stay-at-home executive order through May 3. Kelly’s initial order, which went into effect March 30, was set to expire Sunday, April 19.

Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday morning that he was extending the stay-at-home order in effect in the city.

Johnson County and Wyandotte County government officials would have to issue their own extensions if they determined it was appropriate to adhere to the health officials’ May 15 recommendation. The locally issued stay-at-home order

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners meets this morning at 9:30 a.m. Nothing on the agenda as posted indicates scheduled consideration of an extension of the local stay-at-home order, which was set to expire next Thursday, April 23. (The state order supersedes, the local order, meaning Johnson County will be under stay-at-home restrictions through at least May 3 at this point).

Earlier this week, three members of the Board of County Commissioners indicated they were hearing from constituents who were frustrated by the stay-at-home orders and wanted to see restrictions lifted soon. Others on the commission said Johnson County needed to move to reopen normal functions cautiously to ensure the virus did not start to spread quickly.

In a public health update Tuesday, Sanmi Areola, PhD, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, indicated he believed it was too early to begin consideration of rolling back restrictions.

“Definitely way too early to roll back — we don’t want to lose the gains that we have made,” Areola said. “Obviously, if we are rolling back, this is not something we can do at once. That’s something we have to think out appropriately, again to make sure to that we don’t have to do this again.”

The regional public health officials on Wednesday again reminded citizens of the steps they can take to help prevent the spread of the virus: