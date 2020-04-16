JoCo district attorney reducing traffic diversion fees; Republican Carl Turner enters race for District 28 seat in Kansas House

JoCo district attorney reducing traffic diversion fees

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office is reducing traffic diversion fees to $30 flat fee for all offenses. The change is effective immediately and ends June 15.

The traffic diversion program allows motorists to keep traffic tickets from appearing on their record.

The district attorney’s office cited “the significant financial impact” of COVID-19 on the community as the reason for the change. The statutory court costs of $109.50 remains.

Republican Carl Turner enters race for District 28 state rep

Carl Turner, a Republican from Leawood, has launched his campaign for state representative in District 28, the seat currently held by Rep. Kellie Warren, who recently announced her bid for the State Senate. Warren’s candidacy sets up a primary against incumbent John Skubal. Former Republican Rep. Joy Koesten, who switched parties after losing the 2018 election to Warren, is running for the Senate seat as a Democrat.

Turner’s professional background is in finance, process improvement and project management.

Water main breaks on Merriam Drive past 53rd Street, WaterOne responds

The city of Merriam on Wednesday afternoon announced a water main break on Merriam Drive, just past 53rd Street. Soon after the announcement, WaterOne was on site to repair the break, which took approximately four to six hours, according to Merriam’s Facebook post.

Residents can receive water outage alerts via Notify JoCo and can register here.