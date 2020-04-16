Coronavirus in nursing homes continues to increase, asymptomatic staff allowed to work

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

More testing is finding more cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County nursing homes. But as cases have increased, at least one senior living facility is allowing positive-testing employees to continue to work as long as they don’t have symptoms.

Long-term care centers have been a focus of the county health department since an outbreak at three of them was disclosed about a week ago. At the time, there were 31 positive cases and nine deaths at three facilities.

Since then county health officials have obtained more testing equipment and have begun delivering it to facilities throughout the county – even those that had not reported any suspected cases. Now the positive case count is 66 at nine facilities.

The nine deaths have remained the same, but they still represent close to half of the 19 so far attributed to COVID-19 in the county. There were 332 positive cases overall in the county as of Wednesday, but that number changes daily.

All of the deaths were among residents of the facilities, but some of the positive results have come from staff members. And those positive-testing staff members who don’t show symptoms can continue working with some precautions.

That is what is happening at the Forest Creek Memory Care in Overland Park, one of the three long-term care facilities in which the earlier outbreak was reported. Forest Creek officials issued a written response to questions about staffing, saying, “some employees have tested positive but have been asymptomatic and are still working. For those who tested positive and are symptomatic they are following self-quarantine guidelines outlined by the county or are being treated at local area hospitals.”

Health agencies allow positive-testing staff to work

In fact, Kansas Department of Health and Environment does allow positive-testing staff who are without symptoms to come back to work after seven days from their specimen collection. For that next week at work, they need to wear a mask, according to those guidelines, said Barbara Mitchell, spokesperson for the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Forest Creek officials said they are following the county and Centers for Disease Control recommendations. All staff wear full personal protective equipment, regardless of test results, and the facility also encourages social distancing among its memory care residents, who wear masks when out of their apartments. The facility follows other guidelines on cleaning the premises and bundling of care for those who test positive, the response said.

“The care and safety of our residents and staff are of utmost concern and importance to us,” the statement said. “We will continue to work together with our community at large to combat this pandemic.”

Numbers weren’t available on how many cases are at each nursing home or how many come from residents versus staff.

Lakeview Village in Lenexa was among the first three in the nursing home cluster. But that facility did not have any staff testing positive, said Robbie Clausen, CEO. Lakeview has several levels of care, but its COVID-19 cases were in the independent living area, he said. Those residences are separate from skilled nursing care wing.

Management at the third facility, Homestead of Olathe Memory Care, could not be reached for comment by Thursday.

There has been much discussion lately of asymptomatic spread of the disease, and it is a primary reason Johnson County health officials are aggressively seeking out testing equipment. Last week the county started drive-up testing. The random sample was designed so health officials could find out how many are carrying the virus but not getting sick.

Studies are still ongoing on how long the coronavirus can be spread by these asymptomatic people. The questions are compounded by the long incubation time between contracting the virus and showing symptoms. The current thinking is that it takes from one to fourteen days to develop symptoms, with the average being around five days. There may also be a lag between exposure and a positive test result.

County works to educate nursing homes on best practices

COVID-19 has been a particular concern for senior living sites because the lung-affecting disease is more deadly among the elderly. Older people living in close quarters at nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to getting sick and outcomes are often fatal.

Nursing homes across the country have been hit hard by the virus, including the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation facility in Kansas City, Kan., where twelve people died.

“It’s almost a perfect ground for the virus to spread,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the county health department. The county health department has expanded its efforts to assist senior centers with webinars, increased testing and advice on best practices.

County epidemiologist Elizabeth Holzschuh said getting more test kits out to nursing homes is the best way to catch the cases early. “That is the best way we can prevent a situation like Wyandotte. We’ve got to find cases in nursing homes as early as possible to be able to limit the spread. I know nursing homes are doing everything they can. They’ve limited visitors, they’re limiting interactions, but these are very difficult facilities to control outbreaks in,” she said.