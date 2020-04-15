Westwood agrees to investigate potential rent relief for Woodside Club

The Westwood city council last week came to a consensus to allow Mayor David Waters to investigate a “fair and proper agreement” that would provide either rent abatement, deferment or both to Woodside Club — which has a monthly rent of $20,000.

Gyms are not considered essential businesses under county and state stay-at-home orders, meaning Woodside Club, 2000 W. 47th Place, is closed for the time being.

Blair Tanner, Woodside Club owner and developer of Woodside Village, originally requested the city waive rent while the gym is closed during the pandemic — but during the meeting, Tanner asked the city for rent abatement and rent deferment.

The abatement Tanner requested would be for a maximum of three months, when the gym can potentially reopen, he said. After the abatement period is over, beginning in August he requested the city defer rent payments for three more months to be repaid over the course of six months. Councilmember Laura Steele asked if Tanner had an idea as to whether or not he would need more time, and Tanner said there’s too much uncertainty to say for sure.

“We’re just doing our best to try to think long term and short term at the same time, without understanding at all when we’re going to reopen, what it’s going to look like [and] what the market’s going to be,” Tanner said.

The abatement and deferment plan Tanner proposed to the city council is what Woodside Village North is providing for its commercial tenants, none of whom paid rent on April 1, he said.

Action taken by Woodside

Woodside Club is taking steps to try to stay afloat, Tanner said: The fitness facility furloughed 130 of its 150 employees, has worked with its lendor to forebear loan payments for 90 days, is in the process of applying for a loan through the Small Business Administration’s paycheck protection program and is working with its attorneys to discuss any potential insurance.

Additionally, Tanner said he anticipates the cost to reopen Woodside Club to be around $200,000 to $300,000.

Councilmember Jeff Harris asked what those potential expenses include, and Tanner said it includes hiring employees and making operational changes such as ramping up the fitness center’s cleaning process or investing in a different air filtration system to comfort patrons following the pandemic. Tanner said he’s been keeping an eye on the fitness industry worldwide, but there’s no way to know what will change for his business.

“There’s just so much uncertainty around this that, yeah, sure, I could be in front of [the city council] again,” Tanner said. “Also, there’s a breaking point. I can’t keep paying salaries and expenses without any revenues.”

Tanner said Woodside Club’s kitchen and earth bar are reopening to provide food and beverages, but that he expects this effort to cost more money than it will bring in.

Woodside and Westwood over the years

Woodside is the only commercial property the city of Westwood owns and has been the city’s tenant since the club was established in 1972. At that time, the Westwood Foundation was able to help finance the acquisition and establishment of the club, and then leased the property to Woodside, Waters told the Shawnee Mission Post.

The Foundation eventually signed the lease over to the city, and now the two are in a long-term lease agreement that lasts until 2051, Waters said.

The Woodside Pool serves as Westwood’s city pool, and overall, Woodside has been a key strategic partner for Westwood, he said. But with Woodside’s rent payment accounting for nearly 10% of the city’s approximately $2.8 million budget, both the best interest of the city’s revenues and Woodside need to be considered, Waters said.

“[We want to] figure out how to keep the club active, but make sure the city’s own revenues aren’t impacted in a negative way,” Waters said.

Tanner shared similar sentiments noting that Westwood has “been a very wonderful city to deal with throughout the years.”

The city approved TIF and CIP financing when Woodside Village development was underway, and now the two have a substantial development agreement, he said. Any form of abatement or deferment from the city would help Woodside get through this crisis, he said.

The city council came to a general consensus that it did not want to take any formal action regarding the topic, rather it would like to see an agreement draft, a budget analysis and conversations with the city’s bond advisers. The city council authorized the mayor to begin working on those items, and agreed to reconvene to discuss the topic further, potentially at a special called city council meeting.