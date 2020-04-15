Pawnee Elementary 5th-grade teacher Kim Zier charged with sex crime

A fifth-grade teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District has been charged with a sex crime.

Kim Zier, 63, who was teaching at Pawnee Elementary in Overland Park, was arrested and charged in Johnson County District Court on Monday with aggravated indecent liberties with a child. The charge is defined in state law as any lewd fondling or touching of a child younger than 14.

David Smith, chief communications officer for the school district, said the district placed Zier on paid administrative on Feb. 10. Smith said district administration is not sharing details of the case, including whether the alleged behavior took place on school property.

“We take the safety and security of our children extremely seriously,” Smith said. “We have been cooperating with the police department in their investigation, and we’re going to wait and see the outcome of that.”

Smith referred any additional comments to the Overland Park Police Department, which is investigating the case. Officer John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department said the incident report for the case was filed on Nov. 6, 2019.

Zier was taken to Johnson County Jail on Monday and posted his cash-surety bond of $25,000 on Tuesday. His no-go preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. April 22 in Division 13 of the Johnson County District Court.