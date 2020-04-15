Overland Park vet clinic benefits from drive-thru operations during COVID-19 pandemic

One Overland Park veterinarian clinic has operations that are ideal for minimizing contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located downtown at 8120 Santa Fe, Overland Park Veterinary Center is the site of a former Taco Bell, which of course had a drive-thru window. Clinic staff use this window for customers to pick up and drop off prescription medications and paperwork, and also purchase pet food and other products.

“It has been fairly popular since we moved in, but it’s gotten really popular now,” said Bruce Freeman, owner of the full-service animal hospital and doctor of veterinary medicine.

Overland Park Veterinary Center was established in 1985 and has operated out of the former fast food restaurant for more than two years. After considering another location that happened to have a drive-thru window Freeman started to think of the feature as a tool to enhance clinic functionality.

Since the shutdown, though, the drive-thru has become integral to clinic operations and efforts to maintain physical distancing. Freeman said the goal is to keep as few people in the lobby as possible, and the drive-thru allows staff to do that.

“I’m sure it’s easier if you’re inside, but this is probably the safest way,” said John Herrig, a customer from Olathe.

Staff brings pets into the clinic and then brings them back out to their families. They also numbered the parking spaces to help identify where customers are waiting for their pets or prescriptions. Plus, customers can pull up to the drive-thru and make payments at the window.

“The drive-thru has been just a godsend for us,” Freeman said. “It’s nice to see people face to face, even if you’re a ways away.”

To be clear, pets are not being passed through the drive-thru window — although the occasional treat is handed out to interested dogs.

“I should say we have a limit of 60 pounds through the window, but no that’s not true,” Freeman laughed, adding that staff bring pets in through the door located next to the window. “Although there was one exception: I saw somebody put a cat carrier through. But that’s not what we really intend to do.

“We joked for a while about, OK you just put your pet’s rear end through the window and roll it up, and we’ll just give the shot as you go by. It was, of course, a joke.”

Freeman asked customers who aren’t feeling well to try and stay home, and if they do come to the clinic, inform staff. If customers aren’t feeling well, clinic staff may bathe the pet before beginning treatment.