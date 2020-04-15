Corson officially files for Bollier’s Kansas Senate District 7 seat

Former Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director Ethan Corson on Tuesday officially filed for the Kansas Senate District 7 seat being vacated by State Senator Barbara Bollier, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Former Mission Mayor Laura McConwell, a Republican and attorney, is running for the seat as well and had already officially filed for the race.

Corson is an Overland Park native who attended Shawnee Mission South and currently works as an attorney at Blake & Uhlig, where his practice focuses on representing unions and advancing and protecting workers’ rights.

He first announced his intent to run for the seat last October.

Shawnee council approves benefits plan for employees

The Shawnee city council Monday unanimously approved a benefits plan for city employees, including health, dental, vision and life insurance. However, one councilmember had concerns the city’s contribution to health policy is too high.

Estimated expenses in the city’s drafted budget for 2021 are as follows:

Health/medical: $4.6 million

Dental: $146,000

Life and accidental death and dismemberment: $35,000

Estimated total: $4.8 million

Councilmember Tammy Thomas voiced concerns the city is contributing too much to health insurance for city employees, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in layoffs for some taxpayers who live in Shawnee. She said the city is paying 93%, while the employees pay the rest.

“While we have great employees, we also have a tremendous amount of indebtedness to our citizens as well because they are paying an extreme amount of money,” she said. “Now we’ve met ourselves in a time like we’ve never met in our time and hopefully will never meet again in our time, and it’s not just here in the United States and here in Shawnee, it’s worldwide… We need to provide them appropriate insurance as an option. But I think in that same thought process, we need to be mindful of how we spend the citizens’ money.”

Councilmembers Lisa Larson-Bunnell and Lindsey Constance disagreed, noting that offering less for city employees’ health plans would show “a lack of appreciation.”

“I would say that I think we run a very, very lean operation compared to other cities,” Larson-Bunnell said. “I think that we are very good stewards of that money.”

JoCo Development Supports to receive $20,000 in grant funding from First National Bank of Omaha

Johnson County Developmental Supports is among 47 organizations to be awarded grant funding from the First National Bank of Omaha. The bank announced Tuesday that Johnson County Developmental Supports would receive $20,000. The bank is awarding $880,000 in total.

As the state’s sole award recipient, the grant funding is intended to go toward “affordable housing units for working adults with developmental disabilities,” according to the press release. The grants support programs involving affordable housing, neighborhood stability, entrepreneurship and small business development.

JCDS is a government agency that serves more than 500 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities daily, assisting with career and personal development. Organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Texas and South Dakota also received grant funding.

Emergency order to suspend utility disconnects continued to May 15 in Kansas

The Kansas Corporation Commission on Tuesday announced it is extending the order that suspends utility disconnects through May 15. The extension intends to “offer continued relief to those experiencing hardship from” COVID-19, according to a press release.

“The difficulties associated with COVID-19 are far from over,” KCC Commission Chair Susan Duffy said in the release. “As Kansans continue to face both health and financial challenges, it is critical that they have continued access to utility services in their homes to ensure public safety.”

KCC’s original order expires today, April 15. All electrical, natural gas, water and telecommunication utilities under KCC’s jurisdiction are covered under the extension. Those not within KCC’s jurisdiction are encouraged to follow suit.