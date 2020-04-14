With unknowns heading into next school year, Shawnee Mission board approves $9 million for refresh of devices that allow remote teacher-student interaction

Indicating the district was preparing for the possibility that the type of remote learning currently in place could be necessary next school year as well, the board of education unanimously on Monday approved a $9 million investment in refreshing 19,000 iPads and 775 Apple TVs.

The previously planned device refresh had been tabled by the board in February after administrators said they wanted to spend a year reviewing how iPads and MacBooks were being used before committing additional dollars to the program.

But with the devices now providing a direct link between students and teachers during the unforeseen school building closures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of education last week announced it was putting the refresh back on the table.

Moving ahead with the refresh as planned does offer some minor financial benefits — it will allow the district to recoup $1.75 million by selling the used devices being replaced. That figure would be expected to diminish by approximately 60% if the devices on hand were kept for an additional year. But COVID-19 will likely complicated the resale process, officials noted.

“It should be understood that our ability to collect devices in a timely manner during the month of May is a major factor [in maximizing the proceeds from selling devices],” Executive Director of Information and Communications Technologies Drew Lane wrote in a memo to the board. “It should also be understood that the figure is based on historical and familiar market trends.”

Still, members of the board of education and administrators said that, while there were continued concerns about connectivity problems and filtering issues, the devices were an important instructional tool in the current environment. About 93% of the district’s 1:1 devices have connected to the district’s virtual private network since the continuous learning initiative began, indicating that they’ve been widely used by students.

Superintendent Mike Fulton told the board that the administration planned to conduct a detailed review of how devices contributed to student learning during this spring quarter so they’ll have a better sense of what works and what doesn’t moving into the next school year.

“They are just tools for learning,” Superintendent Mike Fulton said of the devices. “Every tool has to be used in appropriate ways.”

Public comment was suspended for the meeting because it was being held remotely, so there was no patron input considered during the proceedings.