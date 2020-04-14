KU Med Center to participate in clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in health care workers; Rep. Sharice Davids endorses Joe Biden

University of Kansas Medical Center to participate in clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in health care workers

The University of Kansas Medical Center announced on Monday that it will participate in a nationwide clinical trial to evaluate the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in preventing COVID-19 infection in exposed health care workers. KU Medical Center is one of 60 such sites across the nation that will be participating in this clinical trial, led by the Duke Clinical Research Institute.

The trial will launch April 22 and involves a phase-3 double-blinded clinical trial. It is accompanied by a registry, which launched Monday, for community of health care workers who have expressed interest in contributing to the scientific community’s understanding of the impact of COVID-19.

“At this point in the pandemic, hospitals are reporting that 20% of U.S. health care workers are becoming infected with COVID-19. When that happens, one in five must go into quarantine and cannot take care of patients,” said Mario Castro, M.D., MPH, vice chair for clinical and translational research and pulmonologist at the University of Kansas School of Medicine, who will be principal investigator for the KU Medical Center site of the study. “This study is critical for safeguarding the personal health of these workers and for protecting the health care workforce at this critical time. Our hope is that this drug will decrease the risk of exposed workers developing an active COVID-19 infection.”

Rep. Sharice Davids endorses Joe Biden for president

Rep. Sharice Davids, who serves the Kansas Third Congressional District, recently announced her endorsement of Joe Biden in his bid for president.

“During these difficult and uncertain times, we’re reminded of why it’s so important to have a trusted leader in the White House,” Davids said. “Vice President Biden has been a dedicated public servant and a steadfast advocate for families and workers for decades. His commitment to lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs and making the government work for the people, not special interests, is sorely needed right now. I’m proud to endorse Vice President Biden for president – I know he will serve our country well and treat every person with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

Merriam approves janitorial services agreement with City Wide for new community center

The Merriam city council on Monday evening approved a $132,360 annual agreement with City Wide — a company that is in its second one-year extension of janitorial services for Merriam’s city hall, fire department, police department and more — for janitorial services at the city’s new community center.

Originally, the city planned to clean the Merriam Community Center with city staff rather than contracting it out, Parks and Recreation Director Anna Slocum said. The funds are coming out of the city’s general contingency fund as this was not an expense outlined in the 2020 budget.

Councilmember Jason Silvers asked how this was not part of the original budget or brought up prior to voting on the membership fees, as it might have affected the way in which he voted on other items. Slocum said city staff originally planned for facility maintenance to be included in the budget and janitorial services was wrapped into that division, but it became evident that the workload would not be evenly distributed.

After further discussion, the city council unanimously approved the agreement, which will be reviewed annually. Councilmember David Neal was absent.