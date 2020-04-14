County health department still waiting on full results from drive-thru coronavirus test

Note: The Shawnee Mission Post is making much of its local coverage of the coronavirus pandemic accessible to non-subscribers. (If you value having a news source covering the situation in our community, we hope you’ll consider subscribing here).

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment is still waiting to get full results from the drive-thru COVID-19 tests it administered last week. Officials say those results will give them a better sense of about how the virus is spreading throughout the county.

The department on Friday held its first of four drive-thru events to randomly test Johnson County residents for the novel coronavirus. These testing events — three more of which are in the works — will allow the county to better understand how COVID-19 is spreading in the county, and how to better contain it. Thus far, there aren’t any results from Friday’s test site, JCDHE Public Information Officer Barbara Mitchell said.

Although the goal is to test at least 500 people per event, the department administered 371 tests on Friday, Mitchell said. The health department should have results from all of those tests back sometime this week, depending on how busy the testing labs are, she said. The tests administered by JCDHE are being tested at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s lab as well as a Quest Diagnostics lab, she said.

Mitchell said the typical amount of time it takes to get COVID-19 test results back is unclear as that also depends on how busy the labs are, but previously, she told the Shawnee Mission Post it could take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours after arriving at the KDHE lab. Additionally, she said there is not yet a set date for the second round of drive-thru testing.

Data collected from these sites will be aggregated onto the county’s COVID-19 update webpage, found here.