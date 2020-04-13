Updates from Johnson County Community College: Summer session is around the corner!

Summer is the ideal time for students to supplement their education without breaking the bank. While we’ve transitioned to online course delivery during the campus closure, our competitive tuition rates remain the same – only $94 per credit hour for Johnson County residents! Students are encouraged to make the most of their time at JCCC this summer. The benefits speak for themselves:

Work ahead: Summer classes allow students to get ahead – and stay ahead – while working toward their degree or certificate.

Experience increased flexibility: Our online classes allow students to maximize their time and create a schedule that works for them. For additional flexibility, 4-week short-term classes are offered throughout June and July.

Enjoy cost effective options: We understand students have many financial obligations, so we strive to put education within reach with competitive tuition rates and hundreds of scholarship opportunities. With all the uncertainty in the world right now, it’s a comforting reminder that JCCC awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to qualified students.

Shout Out to Summer

Still not convinced summer classes at JCCC are right for you? Don’t take it from us, see what some of our Cavaliers have to say:

“The price and the pace of the class were very reasonable, and I didn’t feel overwhelmed – it felt perfect.” – Stacey M.

“I took an online class my junior year summer so I could get a feel for college and get a few credits. It was easy to manage my schedule around it, and I really learned a lot.” – Noah H.

Adjusting our Schedule

During this unprecedented time, we’ve made several adjustments to our usual summer class schedule. We’re prioritizing the month of June to allow all hands-on and lab courses from spring semester to finish any outstanding coursework on campus. All summer courses that start in June, including specific 8-week courses, will be delivered entirely online. At this time, we plan to hold our 4-week course offerings that start in July on campus for face-to-face delivery. This is an evolving situation and could change at any time, so please check our COVID-19 page for the most up-to-date information.

Fast Forward to Fall

Experience all the benefits of summer classes and more as we look ahead to fall semester at JCCC! Our fall class schedule is available, so go ahead – Plan your semester today!