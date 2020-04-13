Six Johnson County-based organizations receive grant funding to boost COVID-19 response efforts

Six Johnson County-based not-for-profit organizations are among more than 50 in the Kansas City metro area to receive the first wave of grants from the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund, a coalition of charitable, business and government partners.

The 20-person advisory board overseeing the fund released the list on Monday. These organizations will receive $2.6 million in aid for housing support, food assistance, access to healthcare and other human services.

Here’s a list of initial Johnson County-area grant recipients:

Johnson County Mental Health Center

Heart to Heart International in Lenexa

Center of Grace in Olathe

Health Partnership Clinic, Inc. in Olathe

Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas in Overland Park

Safehome in Overland Park

Brent Stewart, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Kansas City, thanked every person and organization whose contributions made the $2.6 million possible.

“At a time when our region is facing an unprecedented demand on human services, I’m proud this partnership has seen everyone in the community coming together to take action and make a real difference,” Stewart said. “The programs and organizations benefiting from this first round of grants are those on the front lines of providing the most urgent of basic needs. They are invaluable, and we thank them for their efforts.”

Debbie Wilkerson, president and chief executive officer of Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, also thanked the community’s generosity.

“This is only the beginning,” Wilkerson said. “There are more rounds of grants to come.”

The coalition will release additional grants on a rolling basis as fundraising continues and needs are identified throughout all phases of the crisis.