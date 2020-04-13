Shawnee Mission makes changes to meal distribution program to limit physical interaction

The Shawnee Mission School District on Friday afternoon announced schedule changes — which will be implemented starting Wednesday, April 15 — to minimize human interaction during its meal distribution program.

Shortly after Gov. Laura Kelly closed all in-person schooling for the remainder of the academic year, SMSD announced a “pick-up and go” meal service for children ages 1 to 18 and provided breakfast and lunch to nearly 3,500 students in the first week. Now, the meal distribution program is making changes to further limit human interaction during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, families will pick up meals only twice a week compared to the original five days a week operation. Families will pick up two days worth of breakfast and lunch meals on Mondays, and three days worth of meals on Wednesdays. No meals will be distributed on Thursdays and Fridays.

There is no change to pick-up times, which are still available between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. And meal distribution locations remain the same: Comanche Elementary, 8200 Grant Street; Rosehill Elementary, 9801 Rosehill Road; Shawanoe Elementary, 11230 W. 75th Street; and Hocker Grove Middle School, 10400 Johnson Drive.

Children must be present in order to receive meals, which are prepared by the district’s food services staff and “distributed following food sanitary practices,” according to the release.

Below are the details of how the meal distribution program works: