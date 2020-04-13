Johnson County district attorney charges suspect in Overland Park shooting death with first degree murder

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office on Monday announced it was charging Dvonte Jamal Brown, 27, with first degree murder stemming from the shooting death of Prairie Village resident Micah Babick.

Babick was found dead in a parking lot off 87th Street in Overland Park on Wednesday after police responded to a report of shots fired around 9 p.m.

Brown is being held at the Johnson County Jail in Olathe on $1,000,000 bond. He was scheduled to make a first appearance in court via video at 1:30 p.m. today.

District Attorney Steve Howe said Brown’s arrest was made after an investigation by the Johnson County Crime Lab and the Overland Park Police Department.

Johnson County court records indicate Brown has faced previous charges of criminal damage in the past decade, as well as disorderly conduct and battery charges related to an incident in 2007.