Your Community: Early release of teen literary arts magazine, elementia

Johnson County Library is excited to announce the early digital release of elementia issue xvii. This issue answers the question: what connects you? We are each a collection of connections, our root systems shaped by influences of our families, friends, collaborators and heroes. Our links and bonds each tell a story about who we are and where we’ve been. You are invited to scroll through its pages and find stories and art that reflect your experiences, make you feel seen and heard, and most of all, inspire you!

elementia is Johnson County Library’s award-winning teen literary magazine published to represent and uplift young adults. The magazine’s editorial and design committees include high school students from all over Johnson County who volunteer their time to read and discuss each submitted piece. elementia accepts original poetry, fiction, nonfiction, graphic stories, photography and illustrations. Library staff offer workshops on graphic design and critique skills to help committee members hone their judging skills.

Launched in 2005 at the Central Resource Library, elementia issue i included 22 pieces of writing, the products of the Library’s writing workshop for teens. This latest issue contains selected pieces from more than 900 submissions, a record number for the publication. Originally scheduled for print release at Library branches on April 24, the committee felt it was important to release the magazine digitally amid the city’s Stay-at-Home order—especially given its theme. Says editor Patty McClain, a junior at Mill Valley High School, “elementia has always been about connection, even before it was our theme. Our magazine helps to shed light on the experiences of young people in the area and allows readers to feel a sense of connectedness to the writers and artists, which is particularly important during an uncertain and isolated time.”

Check out the latest issue and past issues of the magazine by visiting the elementia webpage. Interested teens can also submit their work now through February 1, 2021 for issue xviii, which will examine the theme of Bodies.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom