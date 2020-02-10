Updates from JCCC: Nerman Museum named one of NBC’s top museums in the world

Located on the campus of Johnson County Community College, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art boasts some of the top internationally acclaimed collections of emerging and established artists to date. With more than 100,000 visitors annually, the museum is recognized nationally as one of the area’s most significant cultural destinations.

National Attention

The Nerman Museum’s current exhibition, queer abstraction, features the work of 20 artists who create abstract art to convey the complexities of sexuality and gender identity in the 21st century.

This thought-provoking exhibition was recently recognized by NBC News on its list of “16 LGBTQ art shows worth traveling for in early 2020.” NBC added, “2020 is already shaping up as one of the strongest and most visible years ever for queer creativity at the world’s top museums.”

The Nerman Museum is ranked alongside national and world-renowned art institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California.

“We’re thrilled that NBC News included the Nerman Museum among ‘the world’s top museums’! Such national and international recognition is unprecedented,” said Bruce Hartman, Executive Director of the Nerman Museum.

Alternative identities, desires and communities are explored through the artists’ manipulation of color, form, texture and materials in queer abstraction. Many of these works defy the categories of painting or sculpture, while others camouflage reality in the guise of abstraction.

The exhibition is on display through March 8, and admission is always free. Visitors are invited to leave preconceived notions of the body, sex, gender and love behind and discover abstraction’s queer possibilities.

A Cultural Destination

The Nerman Museum maintains a full calendar of lectures, visiting artist presentations, and art classes for children. Here are a few ongoing activities and upcoming events:

Youth Art Classes – Children ages 5-7 and 8-11 are welcome to attend this popular series of studio classes on Saturday’s during the school year. They’ll adventure alongside museum curators to explore and discuss the Museum’s collections as well as create an original masterpiece to take home, perfect for displaying on the fridge!

Third Thursday Visiting Artist Presentations – On the third Thursday of select months, local artists present their works in an interactive discussion moderated by JCCC faculty. Join us for this month’s presentation on Feb. 20, at 3:30 p.m., featuring JCCC Fine Arts instructor, Jacob Burmood, and cross-cultural artist, Yoonmi Nam.

BEYOND BOUNDS 20/20 • ENVISION! – Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of JCCC’s first gallery of art, this celebration will include a gourmet buffet, fabulous art auctions and more! Purchase tickets now for the April 25th event!



