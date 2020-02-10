Johnson County hires Sanmi Areola as new director of Department of Health and Environment

Johnson County has hired Dr. Sanmi Areola to fill the vacancy for the director of the Department of Health and Environment following the retirement last year of former director Lougene Marsh. Areola will begin work with the county on March 23. Johnson County announced the new hire on Monday.

“Health and well-being are a very important part of the success of every community,” Areola said. “I am excited at the opportunity to lead the efforts to improve health for every resident of Johnson County as the Director of Health and Environment. It is indeed a privilege and a responsibility that I am looking forward to as we work to be intentional in understanding the breadth of factors which affect health and applying what we know works for health to ensure we are improving the health and well-being of every resident and visitor to our county.”

Areola currently serves as the deputy director/interim director of health for the Metro Public Health Department in Nashville. He served in multiple capacities in his 17 years in Nashville including as the Director, Bureau of Environmental Health.

He is also the author of numerous manuscripts, abstract and reports on a vast variety of topic, including:

Global Health and Environmental Impacts of E-Waste Recycling – The Scope of the Problem – International Regulation and the Basal Treaty

Emergency Response and Public Health: Defining Common Business Processes and Information System Requirements Critical to Effectively Detect, Assess and Respond to a Biological Incident

Public Health Risks and the Indoor Environment

“Dr. Areola is a self-described public health lifer and he has a tremendous passion for public health,” said Joe Connor, assistant county manager. “Our organization and the community will benefit from this passion, his depth of experience and excellent qualifications. We are fortunate to name Dr. Areola as our next Director of Public Health and Environment.”

Areola earned a B.S. in Agriculture (Animal Science) from Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Nigeria. Stateside, he received his doctorate in environmental toxicology from Texas Southern University in Houston.