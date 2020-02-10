Capitol Update: Sen. Thompson outlines his approach to governing as his time in office begins

Each legislative session, we provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol. Rep. Brett Parker, Rep. Brandon Woodard and Sen. Mike Thompson are scheduled to send updates this week. Sen. Thompson’s column is below.

First of all, I am very proud, humbled, and honored to serve as your new Senator from the 10th District! Most of you have probably seen me on television over the years. I have had the pleasure to meet and get to know a number of you. But there are so many more of you I have yet to meet face to face, and I look forward to that over the course of this year.

Just so you know, I was born and raised in Kansas. Except for my years in the U.S. Navy, and on a few other television stations around the country, most of my life has been spent in this state. I love the beauty of the land, the wonderful and friendly people, and our way of life. I want to see this state thrive, prosper and provide opportunity for our children, and future generations.

There are many important issues facing Kansans right now. In future articles, Facebook posts, and newsletters, I plan to keep you up to speed on those issues. They are varied and complex, and there are no simple answers. Rather than attempting to take on all of them in the short space I have been allotted today, I thought it would be better to explain how I intend to approach the issues at hand:

I remind myself every day that it is YOUR hard-earned money we are spending in Topeka. It is my responsibility to consider that significant factor in every decision I make. Unlike Washington D.C., there is no money printing press in the Kansas Statehouse. And like you, we have to live within our means, and make hard choices about how to spend your money. You should not have to pay for things that are wasteful and ineffective!

I am for limited government. Over-regulation stifles growth-and we have a big problem with that in Kansas right now. People are choosing to relocate to areas where taxes are lower, utility rates are lower, and regulation on their business is less onerous. In my opinion, government should not, and cannot be the solution to every problem. Often government is an impediment to innovative solutions that can and should be addressed in the private sector.

We should protect life at all stages in Kansas. Everyone is guaranteed life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness in our Constitution! It is not unreasonable to ask that we value all life and respect the dignity of each person.

Finally, I will not shy away from discussing issues with you. I will let you know my honest opinion, and I will listen to yours. I know there will be times we may have to agree to disagree in a civil fashion, but that is the beauty of this country. Everyone gets to voice their opinion freely and to be heard. That is why I love this country!

I promise I will work hard to seek the truth, and look for viable and lasting solutions to keep Kansas great!