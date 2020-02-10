Capitol Update: Rep. Parker says GOP leaders trying to ‘bully their way into personal political victories’

Each legislative session, we provide Shawnee Mission area legislators the opportunity to share their thoughts about what’s happening in the state capitol. Rep. Brett Parker, Rep. Brandon Woodard and Sen. Mike Thompson are scheduled to send updates this week. Rep. Parker’s column is below.

In 2018, Kansas elected Laura Kelly to lead the state. We chose the right woman for the job. Her leadership has led to responsible budgeting, a plan to fully fund our schools, an invigorated Department of Commerce, real action to solve the problems in our foster care system, and a bipartisan agreement to expand Medicaid and bring affordable healthcare to more than 100,000 Kansans. Though I was an early supporter of Laura Kelly the candidate, even I have been struck by how successful her first thirteen months on the job have been. Though serious work remains to rebuild our state, the progress made under Governor Kelly’s leadership has been remarkable. To anyone who has seen her work in her current role or as a state senator for fourteen years, the secret to her success is clear: She doesn’t care who gets credit. Governor Kelly ran because Kansas needed a no nonsense leader to do the hard work. She is not flashy, nor is she in it for her own glory.

The stark contrast between the leadership style of Governor Kelly and the far right Kansas House and Senate leaders was clear to everyone in Topeka last week. Senate President Susan Wagle and Speaker Ron Ryckman announced their intention to bully their way into personal political victories against the will of the Kansans and legislators they are supposed to serve. On Friday Speaker Ryckman held the Kansas House of Representatives locked in the chamber and confined Representatives to their chairs for five hours as punishment for denying him the votes he sought to restrain the constitutional rights of Kansans with a constitutional amendment stripping the right to abortion care. After the Speaker conceded that his coercive tactics had failed, if not backfired entirely, Senate President Wagle announced that she would hold the healthcare of more than 130,000 Kansans hostage until the legislature passed the constitutional amendment. Speaker Ryckman and Senate President Wagle are prepared to stop the work of the legislature until they get their way and get credit.

Why are these leaders willing to burn the state down to get their way? They need the personal political success to curry favor with the fraction of their party that votes in primaries. Senator Wagle is in the midst of a long shot run for the GOP nomination to succeed Senator Pat Roberts. Currently sitting in a distant third place in polling on the primary race, this extreme effort at obstruction is her moonshot. That it comes at the cost of Kansans in desperate need of Medicaid expansion does not seem to trouble her. Likewise, Speaker Ryckman is expected to cast aside the two term precedent of every Speaker before him to stay in power for a third term before trying for higher office. Their focus on personal gain is our loss as Kansans.

This is not to say that they are the first legislative leaders to let their ambitions get in the way of governing. Nor does it mean that all is lost for Kansans who want to see more out of this session than cheap political points for two politicians. The tactics of Speaker Ryckman and Senate President Wagle can and should be overcome by the bipartisan majority of Representatives and Senators who want to do right by their constituents. The Kansas House showed the way just last session by successfully overcoming an obstructionist leadership to send Medicaid expansion to the Senate, a feat that may need to be repeated often. If the Senate President and Speaker of the House choose what is best for them over what is best for Kansas, it will be up to the rest of the legislature, Democrats and Republicans, to lead in their absence.

Kansas benefits when leaders pay less attention to credit and party and more attention to what is best for everyone. Speaker Ryckman and Senate President are trying to make this an ugly legislative session, but Republicans and Democrats can overcome the obstruction to serve Kansans if we choose.