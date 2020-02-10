Briefly Noted: Merriam moves forward with extension of 1/4 cent sales tax approved by voters

Merriam formally approves implementation of quarter-center sales tax extension. The Merriam city council on Monday evening approved the implementation of the city’s quarter-cent sales tax, which received 80% support by Merriam voters in January. A city attorney informed the city council that it was a statutory procedure that must be approved since Merriam residents already . The Merriam city council on Monday evening approved the implementation of the city’s quarter-cent sales tax, which received 80% support by Merriam voters in January. A city attorney informed the city council that it was a statutory procedure that must be approved since Merriam residents already green lighted the special sales tax. The tax goes to fund street and stormwater maintenance and improvement projects.

Shawnee authorizes bond issuance for purchasing new fire truck. The Shawnee city council on Jan. 27 voted 7-0 to approve bond issuance for the costs to purchase a new fire truck for Fire Station No. 72 at 5840 Renner Road. The total estimated cost, including costs of issuance for the bonds, is not to exceed $780,000.