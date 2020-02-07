Briefly Noted: Overland Park’s State of the City address set for Feb. 13

Overland Park’s State of the City address set for Feb. 13. Mayor Carl Gerlach’s 2020 State of the City speech is set for Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Overland Park Convention Center, 6000 College Blvd. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and speech begins at about 12:15 p.m. More details are on the city website, but here are a few points the mayor plans to touch on:

Expansion of U.S. 69 and adding electronic tolling to new lanes

Continued public-private partnership efforts to attract and retain companies to Overland Park

A new partnership with Blue Valley School District for Fire Station 48 and a fire science program

Forward OP

Rep. Sharice Davids’ office offering pop up office Friday in Roeland Park. The next pop up office hours for Rep. Sharice Davids are Friday at the Cedar Roe Library in Roeland Park. For these office hours, her staff is scheduling and handling individual appointments. Time and space is limited. Here are day-of details for the Roeland Park Pop Up Office: Friday, Feb. 7, 1-4 p.m., Cedar Roe Library, 5120 Cedar St., Roeland Park. Anyone who is unable to attend but would still like to contact Davids’s office can call her Overland Park office at (913) 621-0832 or in Kansas City at (913) 766-3993.

Local officials announce endorsement of Elizabeth Warren. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign on Thursday announced that seven area elected officials and two activists had endorsed her. The endorsers are: