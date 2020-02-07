AdventHealth Shawnee Mission makes leadership changes, names Michael Knecht new president

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission on Friday morning named a new president: current senior vice president and chief operating officer Michael Knecht.

The growth AdventHealth’s Mid-America Region has seen over the last 10 years sparked a series of leadership changes, including a new president and chief executive officer for the Shawnee Mission campus — which includes the Lenexa, south Overland Park and College Boulevard campuses, as well as the company’s Medical Group and Centra Care locations — and the Ottawa campus, respectively. The leadership changes intend to “solidify [AdventHealth’s] presence in the region,” according to an AdventHealth press release.

“I am so grateful to be a part of this community that continues to experience tremendous growth,” Knecht said in the release. “I am honored to work alongside our physicians, team members and community partners to extend Christ’s healing ministry and deliver whole-person care — every person, every time.”

Knecht’s duties as president of the Shawnee Mission campus will be to “provide executive leadership and oversight for all aspects of the facility,” according to the release. He will transition into this new role on Feb. 16. Prior to his employment at AdventHealth, Knecht was the chief experience officer at Loma Linda University Medical Center, Murrieta, in Riverside County, Calif.

Additionally, Knecht has a master’s degree in business administration from Claremont Graduate University’s Drucker School of Management as well as a master’s degree in divinity from Andrews University. Knecht is a board member for both the Kansas City chapter of the American Heart Association and the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce.

Before this change, Sam Huenergardt served as the Shawnee Mission campus’ president as well as the CEO for the Mid-America region. Huenergardt will stay on as the Mid-America Region CEO, accompanied by Karsten Randolph as the executive vice president and regional chief financial officer.

This allows the pair “to focus on the development and expansion of the entire region,” according to the release. Dallas Purkeypile, the former executive director of operations for the Shawnee Mission campus, will be the new CEO for AdventHealth Ottawa. Purkeypile began in his position on Feb. 2.