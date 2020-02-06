Johnson County says Chiefs Super Bowl parade shuttle service was ‘overwhelming success’

The shuttle bus system set up to get Johnson Countians to the Chiefs parade was an “overwhelming success,” with around 20,000 people moved Wednesday, said Josh Powers, business liaison for the county.

The system went off without a hitch, Powers told the county commission this morning, adding that there were no failures or incidents while it was in place at Oak Park Mall parking lot.

The longest wait to get on a bus was 40 minutes at the peak busiest time, Powers said, but the average was closer to 20 minutes. The 70 buses in operation made around 300 round trips.

Powers said it compared favorably to the Royals shuttle in 2015, which was put together in less time with fewer vehicles. That year there was a three-hour wait to get on the shuttle, he said.

Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick said the success should encourage the commission to look at how transit could be improved the rest of the year. The high interest in the shuttles, “demonstrates people will take public transit if it’s fast, frequent and convenient,” she said.