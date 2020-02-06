Briefly Noted: Shoplifters charged with felony theft at Prairie Village Macy’s

Alleged shoplifters charged with felony theft from Prairie Village Macy’s. The Prairie Village police department says it arrested two men followed a reported instance of shoplifting Wednesday at the Macy’s at the Village Shops. The store is slated to close in the coming weeks. Police apprehended two male suspects who ran from the store, according to Major Byron Roberson. One man was caught at 71st and Alhambra and the other was caught inside Goodcents. Both were charged with felony theft.

Lenexa gives developer additional time to begin project or issue bonds at Lenexa Logistics Centre South. The Lenexa city council on Jan. 21 agreed to amend a resolution relating to the city’s intent to issue industrial revenue bonds to help finance construction costs for a new commercial facility at Britton and 113th Streets. The resolution grants the company an additional 12 months to either begin construction or to allow for the issuance of the bonds for the project, known as Building 6 in the Lenexa Logistics Centre South. In February 2019, the city council agreed to issue a maximum of $14 million in bonds for the project, as well as a 10-year tax abatement for the project. That one-year resolution was slated to expire Wednesday.

Westbound Prairie Star Parkway to close near Renner Boulevard on Feb. 7. The westbound lanes of Prairie Star Parkway just west of Renner Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from about 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday for utility work. A marked detour for westbound traffic will be provided via Renner Boulevard south to 99th Street west to Britton Street north to Prairie Star Parkway.