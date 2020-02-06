Best Bets for the Weekend: Feeling Frozen

While January felt like the longest month since time was invented, February is kind of sliding right on by. And now that football season is officially over we can finally focus on other things. Here are some cool activities going down this weekend:

More than 80 Shawnee Mission East students will present the Tony Award-winning musical “Crazy for You”, a romantic comedy filled with classic songs by

George and Ira Gershwin, tonight through Saturday. Support local artists Saturday at the Overland Park Arboretum. Selections include jewelry, accessories, pottery, art and apparel. You can stay warm at this indoor event or brave the cold and enjoy the gardens.

The Wonderscope activities are always crowd pleasers for our kids. This Friday Fox4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith will read a book to visitors and a creative art activity will follow.

Speaking of tv news, join KCTV5 and Take 5 this Saturday to be a part of the Polar Plunge at Shawnee Mission Park Lake. Are you brave enough to jump into freezing cold water? What if it was for a good cause? This annual event raises money for Special Olympics Kansas.

Or maybe the cold never bothers you? If you’re a dad then after you take the Polar Plunge you should grab your daughter and head to the Irene B. French Community Center in Merriam for the Daddy-Daughter dance. The theme is A Night in Arendelle. Come dance the night away with DJ Kirby while enjoying appetizers and desserts. And check this out – each couple receives a limo ride and keepsake photo.

Featured Event: League of Women Voters Centennial Celebration with keynote speaker Rosie Rios

Johnson County Community College | Feb. 29th 2-4 p.m.

On the $20 bill, on statues in our parks and in our history books: Those are just a few of the places where we may see women better recognized and honored for shaping our democracy, thanks to the work of Rosie Rios, the keynote speaker for LWJoCo’s Centennial Celebration Feb. 29. Buy your tickets here!

Rios, former U.S. Treasurer, is currently leading Empowerment 2020, a movement that focuses on the recognition of historic American women and provides a collective voice advocating for women in senior leadership positions and investment programs for both women and girls.

We are living LWV’s legacy

Rios is the perfect person to help us honor the strength and vision of the women of the past 100 years. As one of nine children raised by a single mother, she knows firsthand the power of dedicated women. With Rios as our featured speaker, this will be a truly once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

Join us

Emmy-Award winning journalist Nick Haines will emcee the celebration and lead the question-and-answer period with Rios. Join us to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and a century of women breaking barriers and shaping our democracy. Buy tickets today.