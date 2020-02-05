CARS funding will cover $1.4 million of Shawnee’s Pflumm improvement project

Shawnee has been awarded funds from Johnson County’s County Assisted Road System (CARS) program for roadwork on Pflumm Road from Midland to the south city limits.

The city’s interlocal agreement with Johnson County indicates that the county has agreed to reimburse the city for 50% of the nearly $3 million project. County funds would cover up to $1,375,000 of construction and engineering costs.

The project also includes a traffic study on Pflumm at the intersection with 71st Street. Affinis Corporation will provide engineering services for the project, according to city documents. The consultant is handling the traffic study.

Pflumm Road improvements made the list of the city’s capital improvement projects for 2020. City staff anticipates construction will be completed this year.

Improvements include:

Asphalt mill and overlay

Removal and replacement of curb and accessible sidewalk

New striping

Utility relocation

Storm sewer facilities

Traffic study on Pflumm at 71st Street

Improvements to the 71st Street intersection (based on study)

LED lighting upgrades

The Pflumm Road improvements project is one of five projects included on the city’s wish list for CARS funding over the next five years. Last year, Shawnee made public its plans to invest about $20 million in transportation infrastructure improvements through 2024. Shawnee has requested $7.3 million of CARS funding to supplement the city’s investments.

The Shawnee city council on Jan. 27 voted 7-0 to enter the CARS agreement with Johnson County. Councilmember Kurt Knappen was absent. There was no public comment.