Briefly Noted: Mission hosting Chiefs parade watch party at Sylvester Powell

Mission hosting Chiefs parade watch party. For people who want to celebrate the Chiefs victory with a crowd but aren’t interested in braving the elements and masses to make it to the parade in person, the city of Mission may have a good option. Mission is hosting a Chiefs victory parade watch party at the Sylvester Powell Jr. Community Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade itself is set to start at 11:30 a.m. with the rally program to being at 1:30 p.m. The party is open to the public and there is no charge to enter.

Merriam holding public meeting on sidewalk improvements. The city of Merriam will hold a public meeting tonight at Merriam City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss sidewalk improvements in the following areas:

Perry Avenue from 55th Street to 56th Terrace

56th Terrace from Perry Avenue to Perry Lane

56th Terrace west of Knox Street

Potential improvements include new sidewalk placements, driveway approaches and curb repairs where needed, as well as ADA compliant sidewalk ramps. This is part of Merriam’s sidewalk infill program, which intends to complete the sidewalk system throughout the city. Phases one through three have been completed, and phase four encompasses the above areas.