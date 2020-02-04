RideKC will offer shuttle service to Chiefs victory parade from Oak Park Mall park-and-ride

In an effort to reduce the kinds of congestion that had people parked along the highway the day of the Royals World Series victory parade and rally in 2015, Johnson County Transit will be offering shuttle services from Overland Park to downtown Kansas City Wednesday.

The county says it expects to provide transportation to as many as 12,000 people to and from the parade tomorrow, with 30 Johnson County RideKC buses and 40 school buses reserved for the effort.

“Riders should be prepared for significant wait times to board a shuttle,” read a statement from the county. “Because traffic is expected to be heavy, it is estimated that a single round trip will run at least 90 minutes, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”

Here are the details provided by Johnson County Transit:

Johnson County riders can get a lift on a RideKC or yellow school bus at the Oak Park Mall park-and-ride location (11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park, south of Hillcrest Bank, northeast of Macy’s on Nieman Road – map here).

People should park at the mall and walk over to catch the bus.

Passengers will be dropped off at 25th and Southwest Boulevard and should return to that same location to ride back to Oak Park Mall.

Shuttle service will begin at 7 a.m. on the day of the parade. The last trip to the parade will leave at 11 a.m. If you’re not on a bus by 11 a.m., you won’t be able to ride.

Return trips to Johnson County will begin at noon and continue until 6 p.m.

There will be two mobile toilets at the Oak Park location.

No other RideKC services — including microtransit — will be operating on Wednesday. The county has posted details about transport services offered Wednesday here.

The county also noted that law enforcement officers from several Johnson County agencies will be assisting in security efforts at the parade and rally site.