After 20 years of operation, Yoga Fix Studio closes in downtown Mission

Downtown Mission’s Yoga Fix Studio on Sunday closed after 20 years in operation and seven years on Johnson Drive. The announcement came in a post on the business’s Facebook page:

The owner, Mary Horvatin, negotiated a lease agreement to remain in business until at least spring 2020 after she sold the building in August 2019. At that time, she had planned on selling the business or closing Yoga Fix Studio if no one purchased it. Additionally, she said she hoped that if someone purchased it, they would be willing to negotiate a lease to keep the business running.

Horvatin, who became the owner in 2008, apologized for any inconvenience the closure may have caused and thanked her clients for their patronage. The closure announcement was also made on Yoga Fix Studio’s website. Horvatin said in the announcement that it would have made her happy if someone had taken over the business, but that was not meant to be.

“I hope you all know in your heart how much you have meant to me and that my leaving does not change that fact,” Horvatin said in the announcement. “Closing a business and saying goodbye to this wonderful community has been an intense, stressful and time-consuming process: closing the studio and leaving a place I called home for seven years.”

Yoga Fix Studio opened at the 6142 Johnson Drive location in 2013, after moving from Shawnee Mission Parkway and State Line Road. Prior to that, the downtown Mission location was the Easy Living Store.