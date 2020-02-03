Updates from Johnson County Community College: Get involved @ JCCC

At JCCC, we know education isn’t limited to lectures and labs, which is why we offer many opportunities for students to get involved on campus.

With access to more than 80 clubs and organizations, students can prepare for the professional world or simply have fun and meet new people. Academic and personal growth collide to create a unique college experience for all. Read on to discover the possibilities.

Going Above and Beyond

JCCC’s Student Senate consists of 5 executive officers and 25 senators at-large who provide government representation for the student body and allocate funds to student organizations. Student Senate is also responsible for JCCC’s Career Closet, which offers a selection of gently used business casual clothing to students for interviews or their first job. Donations are always accepted and can be dropped off in the Center for Student Involvement, located in COM 309.

The Business, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship Club (Enactus) commits to projects that provide members with teamwork experience, networking opportunities and resume builders, while also connecting with the local community. For the past few years, Enactus members have spearheaded successful “denim drives” where castaway denim clothing is diverted from landfills and shipped to a facility to be repurposed into housing insulation.

The Kindness Club, one of our new offerings, is focused on spreading good vibes around campus and the community through various service projects. Currently, members are participating in the Acts of Kindness Challenge. Once they select an act of kindness – making a new friend, picking up litter in their neighborhood or simply buying a stranger a cup of coffee – participants document the act on social media using the hashtag #JCCCKindnessChallenge. Give them a follow to see all the acts of kindness to date!

Opportunities Outside the Classroom

Members of JCCC’s Quiz Bowl Club regularly travel to locations across Kansas to compete in a variety of general knowledge tournaments. Recently, they went undefeated at the NAQT Kansas Community College Sectional tournament, securing their spot in the National Championship next month. The team scored 3,385 points for a final record of 8-0 which placed them first in the country across all sectional competitions.

Also representing for JCCC, the Model United Nations team brought home two awards last month from the American Model United Nations International Conference. They received the Overall Best Delegation award and the World Conference on Youth award.

Last fall, eight members of JCCC’s Latino’s United Now and Always (LUNA) organization attended the 33rd annual Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities Annual Conference. This three-day networking symposium is designed to build the career & leadership skills of undergraduate students. LUNA welcomes all students and believes that through communication, education and understanding, there will be solidarity and love for other cultures.



Take the Next Steps

The Center for Student Involvement (CSI) is here to help students find their niche, even if that means creating a brand new club at JCCC! Stay up to date on all things student life by following them on Facebook and Instagram!