Shawnee Mission, USD 232 cancel classes on Wednesday in anticipation of massive absences during Chiefs parade

The Shawnee Mission School District announced shortly after noon Monday that it will not have classes on Wednesday “in honor of the KC Chiefs.”

“Our projected absences tell us it would not be productive to have school,” read a message sent to parents.

Unified School District No. 232 followed suit shortly thereafter.

“We do not take this decision lightly, as we understand the difficulty some parents may have with childcare,” USD 232 said in a statement. “The decision to close school on Wednesday, Feb. 5, is related to city-wide concerns about available staffing and substitutes, along with the number of families and staff planning to attend the celebration. Our classes will resume on Thursday, Feb. 6.”

There will be no childcare services offered at the schools through Johnson County Park and Recreation District on Wednesday as a result of celebration as well.

Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas announced this morning that the city will host a parade for the Super Bowl LIV champions starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation has set up a website that will have details on the event.

Johnson County Government announced this morning that they would be setting up special public transport to the parade. They expect to release details on that service later today. We’ll update this post with more information as it becomes available.