Briefly Noted: Three Congressional candidates debate at GOP convention

Mike Brown named vice chair of Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. District 6 Commissioner Mike Brown was named vice chair of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners for the coming year. Chairman Ed Eilert made the announcement along with his liaison assignment to the county’s boards and commissions. The vice chair assumes the responsibilities of the chair when he is not able to attend meetings.

Three Congressional candidates debate at GOP convention. The three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the Kansas Third District Congressional Seat had a debate Friday at the 2020 Kansas Republican Party convention. The candidates argued over who was best positioned win back suburban women and other voters in hopes of defeating incumbent Rep. Sharice Davids. The debate with Amanda Adkins, Sara Hart Weir and Adrienne Vallejo Foster took place Friday. [Who can beat Sharice Davids? Kansas Republican 3rd district candidates joust in debate — The Kansas City Star]