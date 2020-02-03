Briefly Noted: SM West students walk out of class in protest of teachers contract

SM West students stage walk out to protest adoption of unilateral teachers contract. Dozens of SM West students walked out of the school building Monday in a demonstration against the Shawnee Mission Board of Education’s move to adopt a three-year unilateral contract for teachers last week. Students at SM East, SM North and SM Northwest staged protest walk outs on Friday.

Deadline to license dogs in Fairway is March 31. The deadline for Fairway residents to license their dogs with the city is March 31. After that deadline, residents will be required to pay a late fee. Residents may renew their dog’s tag at city hall, 5240 Belinder Road, or by mail with a current rabies certificate from a licensed veterinarian. If renewing by mail, the city is asking residents to include a self-addressed stamped envelope with the rabies certificate and appropriate fee.

Make checks payable to the City of Fairway.

LICENSING FEES are as follows:

Neutered males & spayed females ………… $ 10.00

Unaltered males & unaltered females ..….. $ 25.00

LICENSING FEES are as follows: Neutered males & spayed females ………… $ 10.00 Unaltered males & unaltered females ..….. $ 25.00 Delinquent fees are added to each dog license.

DELINQUENT FEES are as follows:

1st month late fee: (beginning April 1)…….$ 10.00

2nd month late fee: (beginning May 1)……$ 20.00

June 1st $30.00 late fee + citation + $58.00 court costs

All dogs, including foster dogs, over the age of 6 months are required to be licensed annually with the city of Fairway.

Lenexa, KDOT to collaborate on tunnel costs across 87th Street Parkway to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Lenexa and the Kansas Department of Transportation are collaborating on a project for the construction of the Little Mill Creek Trail Crossing 87th Street Parkway. The $1.4 million project will provide a tunnel for pedestrians and bicyclists to cross 87th Street Parkway from Acuff Lane to Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Current access requires walking up a flight of 38 stairs, using a narrow sidewalk, and crossing at a signalized intersection. The tunnel will improve the connection from the Little Mill Creek trail to Sar-Ko-Par Trails park and encourage greater use of the trail system for recreational and transportation purposes. KDOT is covering $1.1 million of the project.