As legislature considers Constitutional amendment, League of Women Voters, MainStream Coalition host discussion on abortion access, law

A crowd of more than 200 people gathered Saturday at the Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse for a panel discussion on the state of reproductive rights in Kansas hosted by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County and MainStream Coalition.

Three panelists — maternal fetal medicine specialist Valerie French, women’s health nurse practitioner Sofia Navarro and environmental and civil rights attorney Bob Eye — gave 15-minute presentations tackling where reproductive rights stand on the state level. Following the presentations, the discussion entered a question and answer session moderated by local journalist Lynn Horsley.

The presentations covered information about abortion procedures, challenges in underserved communities and the recently proposed Constitutional amendment that could open the door to the legislature passing new restrictions on abortion access. Audience members asked questions about birth control, solutions for challenges in underserved communities and about the amendment proposed for the August primary ballot.

Below is a video of the discussion recorded by the Shawnee Mission Post. To listen to a specific presentation or the question and answer session, the timestamps on the video are as follows: