Explore Lenexa City Center’s civic campus

Over the last few years, Lenexa City Center has become a Johnson County destination.

Located near 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, west of Interstate 435, this vibrant neighborhood is the result of the vision and hard work of dedicated residents more than 20 years ago to create a dynamic space with public, retail, business, and residential opportunities for citizens and visitors.

The Lenexa civic campus is the heart of Lenexa City Center. It’s where you can find Lenexa’s City Hall, Public Market, Rec Center and Farmers Market, as well as a Park University campus and Lenexa City Center Library.

City Hall

City Hall contains offices for staff in various departments including the City Manager’s Office, Community Development, Human Resources, Finance, Communications and Legal.

Lenexa Public Market

On the lower level of City Hall, the Lenexa Public Market is a unique destination to enjoy locally made food and goods. Fan favorites include Chewology {Gyoza Bar}, Mad Man’s KC BBQ, Topp’d Pizza + Salads, The Roasterie Café, Red Kitchen Tamales, Sohaila’s Kitchen, and Kate Smith Soirée. In addition to restaurant and retail merchants, visitors can participate in cooking classes, special events and popup merchants.

City Hall Art Gallery

City Hall also features an art gallery including 2D and 3D art by local and regional artists. Hosted by the Lenexa Arts Council, the display rotates approximately once a month.

Park University

Park University occupies half of City Hall’s second floor, with classes for both undergraduate and graduate students. Park University provides a personalized classroom setting with flexible course schedules during the evenings for busy, working professionals. Courses can be completed in 8-week sessions rather than a traditional 16-week semester and are taught by faculty committed to the success of each student.

Lenexa Rec Center

Lenexa Rec Center is a 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art fitness center with group fitness classes, multiple gyms, personal training, a walking track, fitness floor and indoor pool. Memberships and day passes are available to Lenexa residents and nonresidents, with discounts for residents. The Rec Center offers several birthday party packages that will help create a memory that will last a lifetime.

Lenexa Farmer’s Market

Everything sold at the seasonal outdoor Lenexa Farmers Market is locally raised, grown or made within 250 miles. Products include fresh vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, baked goods, flowers, body care products and more. The Market operates out of the first floor of the parking garage on Saturdays from late April to late October and Tuesdays from late May to early September.

Lenexa Commons

The Lenexa Commons is a large outdoor space with turf play areas, a stage and an open space for concerts, performances and events such as the Lenexa Art Fair and Food Truck Frenzy.

Lenexa City Center Library

Another popular venue on the civic campus is Lenexa City Center Library, which opened in June 2019, replacing the former Lackman Library branch further east. Amenities include a holds lobby, self-check stations, a drive-thru book drop and service window in the adjacent parking garage, a lively kids’ area, and easy-to-reserve study and conference rooms.

The Lenexa civic campus is located at 87th Street Parkway and Winchester Street. Free parking is available on street or in adjacent garages. For more information, visit Lenexa.com.