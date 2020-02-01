Featured Community Partner: Colonial Church presents a community concert and vigil in support of immigrants

A vigil is a time to keep watch. Our world is in the middle of the largest refugee crisis since the end of the Second World War. Escalating violence and pervasive instability in Central America have resulted in the migration of thousands of families seeking safety and compassion.

On Sunday, February 23 at 5:30 pm, we will hold a community concert and vigil to bring light and keep watch over the fates of our neighbors fleeing violence. Jim Cosgrove will begin with a concert at Colonial Church in Prairie Village (7039 Mission Rd) honoring the 80th anniversary of the writing of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.” We will then begin a candlelight vigil walk around the Village Shops. At 6pm at Colonial Church, we will pray for those in danger and those desperately trying to shelter their children. We will bear witness to their stories and pray for them as we ask God’s guidance to serve.

We invite all community people who wish to reach out with compassion to join us. This is a moment to keep watch and bear light.