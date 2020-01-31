Mission Mart owner takes over Mission Bowl, indicates to city there’s a plan for the site

The owner of The Mission Mart, 5331 Johnson Drive, appears to be in control of the future of Mission Bowl. The Mission Mart’s owner secured possession of Mission Bowl sometime around the beginning of the year, City Administrator Laura Smith said.

In November 2019, the Mission city council declared Mission Bowl, 5399 Martway Street, to be an unsafe and dangerous site. Following that condemnation, the owners of Mission Bowl had 10 days to present either a restoration or removal plan to the city and 30 days to execute that plan. If a plan was not presented or not executed within that time frame, the city would move forward with demolition.

Smith said that as a result of various litigation associated with Mission Bowl — that the city was not a part of — the owner of Mission Mart came into possession of the structure. The Mission Mart’s owner had owned the land underneath Mission Bowl for years, but did not control the building itself as part of a land lease agreement, Smith said.

After coming into possession of the structure, the owner of Mission Mart immediately took action to secure Mission Bowl, Smith said. The windows of both the main building and the building near the mini golf area have been boarded up.

Additionally, Smith said Mission Mart’s owner has indicated there is a plan in place for Mission Bowl, but the city has not yet heard or seen that plan. Smith said she intends to follow up with the owner, but if a plan is not shared in a timely manner, the city may have to restart conversations about moving forward with the structure’s demolition.

The former owners of Mission Bowl nor the owner of Mission Mart could be reached to provide comment for this story.