Briefly Noted: Rep. Davids invites Purple Heart recipient from Overland Park to State of the Union address

Rep. Davids invites Purple Heart recipient from Overland Park to State of the Union address. Rep. Sharice Davids has invited veteran and Purple Heart recipient Kyle Prellberg from Overland Park as her guest to the State of the Union Address on Feb. 4 in Washington, D.C. Prellberg was injured while serving in Afghanistan in 2012 but, due to an error, did not receive a Purple Heart. With the help of Rep. Davids’ office, Prellberg was able to receive his Purple Heart and was connected with the Veterans Community Project, which provided him with housing. “Kyle served our country and sacrificed so much so that we can all live safe and breathe free,” Davids said. “Hosting him as my guest for the State of the Union is an opportunity to emphasize the importance of taking care of our nation’s heroes and ensuring they have access to the health care, housing and services they deserve.” Prellberg said it is an honor to be Davids’s guest for the address. “For the past seven years, I have searched for someone willing to help me get my Purple Heart, but all have passed the buck,” Prellberg said. “I stopped believing I’d find help at all. Rep. Davids has done what no one else would, and I’m so thankful for her help in receiving this Purple Heart.”

Lenexa accepting county funding for roadwork projects at Renner and 87th, College Blvd. The Lenexa city council on Jan. 21 voted 7-0 to jointly fund two road improvement projects in the city with the help of funds from Johnson County’s County Assisted Roads Systems program. The two projects — Renner Boulevard from 87th Street Parkway to Prairie Star Parkway, and College Boulevard from Lackman Road to Renner Boulevard — will consist of a 2-inch mill and asphalt overlay, repair of deteriorated curb and gutter, and replacement of accessible ramps where needed. The total cost for both projects is estimated to be about $3.1 million; of that, the city’s obligation is estimated to be about $1.7 million.

Lenexa, Overland Park teaming up on road improvements to College Blvd. The cities of Lenexa and Overland Park are planning to enter an interlocal agreement for road improvements to College Boulevard from Quivira Road to Pflumm Road. Overland Park has selected College Boulevard from Quivira Road to Pflumm Road for maintenance as part of its annual pavement management program, according to Lenexa city documents. About 1,200 feet of College Boulevard east of Pflumm Road is in Lenexa city limits. The improvements will consist of a 2-inch mill and asphalt overlay and replacing pavement markings. The estimated total project cost is about $1.4 million and Lenexa’s portion — about $186,000 — will be funded out of the city’s annual pavement management funds.