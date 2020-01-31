Athletico Physical Therapy opens Shawnee location in former Payless ShoeSouce space

Athletico, a Chicago-based physical therapy practice with a few locations in the Kansas City area, has opened a new location in Shawnee.

Athletico Shawnee opened Jan. 20 at 11207 Shawnee Mission Parkway, the former site of a Payless ShoeSource.

Besides physical therapy, services include free assessments and custom treatment plans. This location does not offer occupational therapy yet, but facility manager Annie Brown said they may add this service in the future.

“We all have different specialties but we are trained to treat almost anything that walks in the door that needs physical therapy,” Brown said.

Athletico Shawnee is the company’s sixth location in Johnson County.

“I come with more than 20 years of experience in physical therapy, and I am excited to work with the Shawnee community, including injured athletes, injured pediatrics, adults, injured workers,” Brown added. “I’ve lived in the community for most of my life, so I’m quite familiar with most that goes on, including the Chiefs. I’m anxious to treat those in need.”

Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.