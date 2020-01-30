Briefly Noted: Rep. Davids giving valentines to veterans

Rep. Davids giving valentines to veterans. Rep. Sharice Davids on Tuesday announced her second annual “Valentines for Veterans” program to collect and distribute homemade Valentine’s Day cards to veterans in Kansas’ 3rd District. “Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our country and to keep us safe,” Davids said. “I encourage everyone in the 3rd district to share their love and appreciation for our nation’s heroes by participating in our Valentine’s for Veterans program.” Residents can drop off or mail cards to her district offices in Overland Park and Kansas City through Monday, Feb. 10. She will deliver cards to the Kansas City VA on Valentine’s Day.

Students from eight high schools in Johnson County to participate in fundraising competition for leukemia. Students from SM East, SM West, BV North, BV West, BV Northwest, St. James Academy, Mill Valley, and De Soto high schools will be participating in The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s fundraising competition to help find cancer cures. Money raised during the Students of the Year competition are used to advance treatments and support more than 1.3 million blood cancer patients in the U.S. The candidates/teams who raise the most money at the end of the competition earn the title Student(s) of the Year and are awarded a scholarship.

Grant funds still available for exterior home improvements in Merriam. Grant funds — up to $2,500 per property — are still available to help Merriam residents make exterior home improvements this year. Applications for the city’s Exterior Home Improvement Grant can be delivered in person at Merriam City Hall; applicants may be able to receive up to a 20% reimbursement from the city for their projects. Eligible projects include painting your house, adding a deck, or putting in a new driveway.